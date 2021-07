OBI CUBANA VISITS DADDY WA | DON JAZZY | POCO LEE | MR MACARONI

Debo Adebayo, known by his stage name Mr Macaroni, is back with another hilarious new skit starring Anambra billionaire, Obi Cubana and Don Jazzy in New skit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYKX9ypgqWg

Source: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CRljER_F7zn/?utm_medium=copy_link