Obituary Of ‘Scata China’, Trader Shot Dead In Ladipo Market (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Felix, 28, was reportedly carrying his goods into his shop during the fracas between traders and military men in Ladipo market when a stray bullet hit him, NaijaCover Reports.

A Facebook Friend Who Notified NaijaCover about the Burial Arrangement, Has Started to mourn him on Facebook, he described him as a gentleman who lots of foreigners patronised because he was trustworthy.

On Thursday, Ladipo market was shut down to honor Felix and other traders said to have died during the fracas, NaijaCover Reports.

See Photos And Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRqVgCWNDna/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=04f035d0-b7f8-4a8c-a82f-23498b1800d1&ig_mid=8302B767-3E73-41AE-B84F-CA2D268D329C

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG