Offa Old Students Back To School, 35 Years After High School (Pics, Video)

Offa Grammar School is one of the old great schools in Kwara State Nigeria and has produced lots of graduates that have occupied many fields of human endeavours. There are tons in the Academics as Professors, some in Judiciary as Judges, many in Business, Politics among others.

It is in the spirit of giving back and remembering a great citadel of knowledge of a tree that had produced many fruits and seeds that the old students went back to reunite by taking out a day to be a student again, which is a great message to the current pupils that there is always life after school.

The Old Students converged at the School Assembly ground to join present students to reminisces the old memories.

They are 1986 set and many of them are in their 50’s and it’s obvious as many can no longer remember the old school songs again.

Do I blame them? I left High School 18yrs ago and I doubt if I can remember my school anthem correctly again. Smiles .

Can you still remember many of your high school assembly songs?

Watch them trying to conduct themselves in this video here. Very funny!

