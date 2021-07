Connect on Linked in

The Lagos State Elections is presently going on in 54 local government and council areas.

Lagos State residence what’s the mood like in your area.

For me, my neighbourhood(Amuwo Odofin) is calm, no sign of anything pertaining to election going on..

People are just at home, enjoying the ‘Holiday’..

How’s your neighborhood like..

Are people moving around?

Also there are elections in Ogun state