Ogun State Polytechnic Requires Key Holder For Students To Write Exams (Photo)

Since when has a branded key holder been a requirement for for students to write an examination aside school fee?

Students on a daily basis complains of how they’re paying for every rooster and bullshit everyday in the school.

Now the school branded key holder has been made mandatory and requirement for students to get their examination pass so as to write their exam next week Aug 2nd.

