Ogwumike Sisters Feature In The New Space Jam Movie

WNBA stars, Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike are in the new Space Jam movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The movie stars Lebron James, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny (you might remember that the original 1996 Space Jam movie starred Michael Jordan).

Chiney makes a cameo appearance as herself, while Nneka plays the part of a member of the Goon Squad called Arachnneka (a spider character). Obviously the name Arachnneka is a blend of the words arachnid and Nneka.

Space Jam: A New Legacy was premiered in Los Angeles on July 12th and it was released in the rest of the US yesterday.

Nneka Ogwumike on acting in Space Jam with Lebron James.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGFvHF_OTuw

Here are Nneka and Chiney talking about the movie on Chiney’s show on ESPN.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkNUZl5Hx5M

Arachnneka attacks Lebron James.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pBCjPVU2dfw

SPACE JAM 2 A NEW LEGACY Trailer (2021) Family Movie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0H2cIbUGJJc