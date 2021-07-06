Oko Iyabo: ‘No Part Of My Movie Undermines The Girl Child’ — Yomi Fabiyi (Video)

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has debunked claims that his new movie Oko Iyabo undermines the girl child, Igbere TV reports.

In the movie, Yomi depicts a real-life case involving a fellow actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha who is facing charges for allegedly molesting a minor.

Critics have said the movie promotes rape, underage molestation and minors having sexual relationship with adults. Some viewers have said Yomi also presented his female colleague Iyabo Ojo, who has spoken publicly against him and Baba Ijesha over the alleged molestation, as a prostitute in the movie.

However, Yomi posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday night, saying the allegations were false.

”God sees my conscience. No part of my movie Oko Iyabo undermines the girl child. So don’t let them play anything into your head,” he said.

He also said the movie could not be accessed by the public on YouTube because it was kept private. Some reports say YouTube took it down.

Yomi is to appear on Thursday before the Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners’ Association for questioning over the movie.

