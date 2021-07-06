Oko Iyabo: TAMPAN Summons Yomi Fabiyi Over His Controversial Movie (Photo)

The Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN has summoned actor Yomi Fabiyi his controversial new movie ‘Oko Iyabo’.

IgbereTV reports that the actor was accused of making a movie about Baba Ijesha’s rape saga with real names of those involved in the case, and also reportedly making it look like the minor was having an affair with Baba Ijesha who is now facing trial for child molestation and sexual abuse.

TAMPAN’s Director of Research and Documentation, Yemi Amodu said Fabiyi was invited because the movie has sparked off another round of dissension between the group and the public.

TAMPAN further said that the controversy the subject matter of the movie has generated is against its ethics and virtue. Members of the public have been asked to exercise patience as ”justice will be delivered.”

The statement read;

“The TAMPAN Committee on Ethics, Conflict and Resolution wishes to inform the general public that the association has summoned Mr. Yomi Fabiyi who is the Producer/Director of the controversial film titled “OKO IYABO” to appear before it on Thursday 11th July 2021.

“This invitation becomes very necessary because of the controversy that the subject matter of his film has generated which is against our ethic and virtue.

“Despite that, we realize that the film has sparked off another round of dissension between TAMPAN and the public; this is unacceptable to us and unsuitable to what we represent.

“We hereby implore the general public and the parties concerned to please exercise patience as our eminent association is on top of this issue and will certainly ensure fairness and justice.”

