OFFICIAL : Olivier Giroud joins AC Milan from Chelsea

The French striker has signed a contract with AC Milan.

AC Milan are delighted to announce that they have acquired outright the sporting performances of footballer Olivier Jonathan Giroud from Chelsea FC. The French striker will wear the number 9 shirt.

Born in Chambéry (France) on 30 September 1986, Giroud grew up in the Grenoble Youth Sector with which he made his debut in the First Team in 2005. After wearing the jerseys of Istres and Tours, the call of Montpellier arrives in Ligue 1 with which he collects 85 appearances and 39 goals in two years, winning the Championship in the 2011/2012 season.

In the summer of 2012, he moved to Arsenal with which he scored 105 goals in 253 games and won 3 FA Cups and 3 Community Shields. In January 2018 he moved to Chelsea, with which he collected 119 appearances and 39 goals, winning 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League, and 1 FA Cup.

He made his debut in the national team in November 2011, collecting 110 appearances, 46 goals, and winning the World Cup in 2018.

