Olympics: Dream Team Atlanta ’96 Listed Among Most Memorable Football Moments

Dream Team Atlanta 1996 Feat Listed Among Most Memorable Football Moments At The Olympics

Nigeria’s U-23 Eagles popularly known as the Dream Team’s gold medal winning feat at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games, has been listed among five memorable football moments at the Olympics.

The video list, which was done in no particular order, was compiled and published on The Sun Football verified Twitter handle.

Under the guidance of Dutch coach Bonfrere Jo, the Dream Team shocked the world by becoming the first African country to win gold in the football event at the Olympics.

On parade for the Dream Team were legends like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Sunday Oliseh, Taribo West, Uche Okechukwu and Daniel Amokachi.

Others are Celestine Babayaro, Emmanuel Babayaro, Mobi Oparaku, Victor Ikpeba, Garba Lawal, Joseph Dosu, Tijani Babangida and Emmanuel Amuneke.

After qualifying from a group that had Hungary, Japan and Brazil, the Nigerian side beat Mexico in the quarter-finals.

They met Brazil in the semi-finals and avenged their group stage defeat by triumphing 4-3 thanks to a golden goal scored by Kanu in first half extra-time.

And in the final, a late strike from Amuneke secured a 3-2 win against Argentina.

Others listed by The Sun are Messi helping Argentina win the gold in Beijing 2008, Neymar scoring the winning penalty against Germany in Rio 2016, which gave Brazil a first ever football gold at the Olympics, Great Britain presenting a football team at the London 2012 Olympics after last doing so in Rome 1960 and Carlos Tevez scoring eight goals in six matches to help Argentina win gold in Athens 2004 Olympics.



https://www.completesports.com/dream-team-atlanta-1996-feat-listed-among-most-memorable-football-moments-at-the-olympics/