Olympics: Tobi Amusan Cruises Into Semi-Final In Women’s 100m Hurdles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has qualified for the semi-final of the women’s 100m Hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a dominant race in Heat 3.

She clocked a time of 12.72 (+1.4) seconds over Jamaica’s Yanique Thompson who finished second in 12.74 secs.

Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska ran a personal best 12.75 to place third and also qualify for the semi-finals which are scheduled for Sunday.

24-year-old African champion had reached the semi-finals of the event at the Rio Games in 2016, clocking 12.91.

She is also expected to represent Nigeria in the women’s 4x100m relay event.

Amusan, who is ranked number four in the world in the 100m hurdles, will have her semi-final by O4.45 am on Sunday

https://punchng.com/breaking-tobi-amusan-cruises-into-semi-final-in-womens-100m-hurdles/