Connect on Linked in

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has emerged victorious in the Supreme Court.

The suit of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP was thrown out. The court upheld Akredolu’s victory in the October 10th, 2020 Gubernatorial elections.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-akeredolu-wins-in-supreme-court-jegedes-suit-thrown-out/