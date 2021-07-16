Ondo Bank Robbers Kill Journalist, Policeman, Okada Rider During Robbery (Graphic)

Three persons including a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye, a policeman and an Okada rider were shot dead during a bank robbery in llara-Mokin, lfedore council area of Ondo state.

Afuye was employed at the Elizade University as the institution’s spokesman less than six months ago. He was a radio journalist before his recent appointment.

The third victim according to eye witness account was a motorcyclist operator popularly known as Okada rider.

Vanguard gathered that the hoodlums robbed a branch of a commercial bank in Ilara Mokin community.

The robbers on arrival at the bank blew open the bank’s bullet-proof door with dynamite before they gained entrance into the banking hall at the peak hour.

Eyewitness account said that the Okada rider and the Journalist were passing by when they ran into the robbers during the operation and were killed by strayed bullets.

Vanguard gathered that the policeman was killed by the dynamite used by the bandits to blow open the bulletproof bank door.

A customer of the bank who spoke with newsmen said the robbers were six in number.

He said that when the robbers attacked the bank at about 3 pm and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare the bank customers.

According to him; “I was inside the bank when they (robbers) came, immediately all of us lied down, they started shouting where is the manager! Where is the manager!

“So they later got the key of the vault and packed the money there but they were not satisfied with what they saw, they also opened the Automated Teller Machine, but there was not much money there.

“This infuriated them and they shouted where is the money, it seems what they got did not satisfy them.

“After that, they took the money and went out angrily shooting to escape the scene.”

Police image-maker in the state, Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the three casualties

Ikoro said that policemen detectives had been deployed in the scene by the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami

He added that investigation had commenced.

The authorities of Elizade could not be reached to comment on the ugly incident.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/07/journalist-policeman-okada-rider-killed-in-ondo-bank-robbery/amp/?relatedposts_hit=1&relatedposts_origin=1619944&relatedposts_position=0

Watch the video on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CRXbSZ5HWml/?utm_medium=copy_link