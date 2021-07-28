Ondo: Buhari, Jegede, PDP Congratulate Akeredolu

July 28, 2021

Press Statement

Ondo: Supreme Court’s Split Judgment Vindicates Our Appeal- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the split judgment by the Supreme Court on the flawed nomination of Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, shows that there is merit in its appeal against his election as governor.

The party notes that the majority judgement as presented by the Supreme Court did not address the impunity in the action of the Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, in functioning as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while at the same time holding office as a sitting governor, contrary to the provisions of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the constitution of the APC.

The fact that three justices out of the seven-man panel upheld our position on the illegality of Akeredolu’s nomination confirms that his candidacy as cancerous and a brazen violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the constitution of the APC.

It is noteworthy that the judgement did not disagree with our position that Mai Mala Buni as Governor of Yobe State cannot function as National Chairman of a political party and nominate a candidate for election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While our party restates its utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, the PDP had expected the Apex Court to stand up as the conscience of our nation by halting the absurdities and impunities being entrench in the political firmament by the APC.

The quest for a legal pronouncement that will guide the sanctity of our electoral system was the reason the PDP had explored our point of grievance legally to the highest court in the land, in the interest of the nation, and not just because of our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

The PDP however urges our members in Ondo state and Nigerians at large not to allow the development make them lose hope but to remain calm and law-abiding in the general interest of the nation.



Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

ONDO STATE, IT IS TIME TO GIVE GLORY TO GOD.

Now that we have explored the grievance procedure permitted by the constitution and the law, it is time to give glory to God.

We thank specially our legal team, under the leadership of Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, OON, SAN, FCIArb, for their commitment, industry and dedication to our cause. Over and above all, we thank them for their sacrifice.

We are thankful to the people of Ondo State for their steadfastness, we were in this for service and for the collective interest of the majority of our people. The outcome of today’s judgement should not deter good and well-meaning individuals from aspiring for leadership in our State and in our Country. For all our people who have stood strong, we salute you.

We thank the National and State leadership, and the generality of the members of PDP for providing us with great support. For our governors who provided the required leadership and kept faith with our aspiration, GRATITUDE, history will judge you right.

With this outcome, our respect and reverence for the judiciary and our justices of the supreme court has not diminished.

I congratulate HE Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Eyitayo Jegede, SAN

28th July, 2021

PRESIDENT BUHARI CONGRATULATES GOV AKEREDOLU ON SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT, URGES MORE DEDICATION TO PEOPLE-DEVELOPMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari joins members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the Supreme Court judgement, which upheld his re-election in the October 10, 2020 polls.

The President urges the governor, and all elected leaders of the governing party, to always place the people first in their consideration of development programmes and projects, affirming that the popularity of the APC would continue to depend on performance and acceptance by the electorate.

President Buhari extols the Ondo State Governor for assiduously working for the development of the state, with reforms that continue to attract the goodwill of investors, and insistence that education, health and security take priority.

The President notes that the Supreme Court Judgement, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections.

President Buhari calls on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wishes the government and people a prosperous future.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 28, 2021

“In their considered opinions, all the Justices agreed that, Mai Mala Buni violated the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) but four of them in their majority decision dismissed our Appeal because Buni was not joined in the petition.

“Three other Justices in their minority judgement held that joining Buni was unnecessary because the Constitution which is the ground norm of our democracy can not be trampled upon with such impunity.

“The implication of this verdict is that the non-joinder of Buni is more fatal to the petition than the infringement on the Constitution.

“Our party wishes to encourage all our party supporters to remain steadfast and be consoled that, we fought a good fight, from the beginning to the end.

“The Supreme Court is the “Guardian Angel” of our Constitution and Democracy. To ensure that nobody tramples upon it without consequence.

“To this end, the Judgement will also go into history as one of the major tests of our democracy which ought to be guided by the rule of law.

“As much as we are not discouraged by this verdict, we shall continue to pursue that which will make life easier for the people of Ondo State.”



Kennedy Peretei: for Ondo PDP