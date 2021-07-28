One Dies And 14 Others Injured In Multiple Car Crash In Onitsha

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A middle-aged man lost his life while many others sustained various degrees of injuries in fatal multiple crashes that occurred in the popular Upper Iweka area of Onitsha, Anambra state on Tuesday, July 27.

The crash, which occurred on Tuesday evening, involved two Mercedes trucks and Mitsubishi L300 bus with 15 persons on board.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Adeoye Irelewuyi, attributed the accident to overspeeding and loss of control. He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue after being confirmed dead by the doctor.

“A multiple road traffic crash happened on 27th July, 2021 at about 1425hrs by TRACAS Upper Iweka.

The crash was between unidentified driver of a Mercedes Truck 911 with registration number NEN336YX and unidentified driver of Mercedes 911 Tipper with registration number ACA171XU another unidentified driver of a Mitsubishi L300 Bus with registration number GDD 547ZP.

Fifteen persons were involved in the crash comprising 10 Male adults 5 female adults. 1 male adult and I female adult sustained varying degrees of injury and were taken to undisclosed hospital by a good Samaritan.

While a yet to be identified male adult was taken to Toronto hospital by FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost, and he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty and his body deposited at the Morgue.”



