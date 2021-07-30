One of Ajogbajesu twins is dead

One of the popular Ajogbajesu twins is dead. People have been asking which of the Ajogbajesu twins died and the nature of the sickness. GISTMASTER gathered that one of the twins popularly known as Tope had been sick and bedridden for sometime before he finally passed.

In a short profile, we gathered the twins started singing at the age of twelve. They were motivated by the likes of Sewenle Jesu,Mega 99,Esther Igbekele and others. Their debut album “winner” was released in 2004. They shot into limelight when Gbenga Adewusi promoted their gospel album and events.