Osinbajo, Governors, SGF Attend Emir Of Kano’s Coronation (Pictures)

PHOTOS: Osinbajo, governors, SGF attend Emir of Kano’s coronation

Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, on Saturday, presented the staff of office to Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano.

Bayero ascended the throne on March 9, 2020, following the deposition of his nephew, Muhammad Sanusi II, by the governor.

The colourful ceremony, which held at the Sani Abacha stadium, attracted various dignitaries from across the country.

The long list of guests included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, and Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others present were Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, as well as the Shehu of Bornu, Obi of Onitsha, Ooni of Ife, and Oba of Benin.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan led a delegation of lawmakers to the occasion, while Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, and Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, were also at the event.

No fewer than nine governors, including Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Aminu Masari of Katsina, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, attended the ceremony.

Ganduje, in his address, advised the emir to distance himself from partisan politics, just as he urged him to remain professional in the discharge of his duties.

In his acceptance speech, Bayero promised to be fair and just in the course of his duties.



https://www.thecable.ng/photos-osinbajo-governors-sgf-attend-emir-of-kanos-coronation