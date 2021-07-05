…Declares Niger Delta have had enough of colonial oppression

* demands reversal or block IOCs from region

The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has described the newly passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), ready for harmonization as satanic, unjust, embarrassing, and has dashed the hope of the people of the Niger Delta.

Clark, who is also the leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), the provision that allocated a huge 30% of profits for further frontier oil exploration in the north was a source of concern, especially in a fast changing world of investment shifts away from fossil oil.

Clark who was represented at a press conference in Abuja by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, declared that the region has had enough of the colonial oppression and will be resisting it.

The two chambers of the National Assembly last week Thursday passed the PIB, after about 13 years of legislative fireworks.

The bill was first sent to the National Assembly in 2008 by President Umaru Yar’Adua, now deceased, without translating into an Act.

The PIB, 2020 is seeks to introduce far-reaching reforms in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Clark said the PIB passed does not reflect the long clamour by the people of region for equity, fairness and justice.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/breaking-passed-pib-satanic-unjust-embarrassing-clark/