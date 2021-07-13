Pastor Adeboye Celebrates His Wife On Her 73rd Birthday (Photos, Video)

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Tuesday described his life Folu Adeboye as a synonym of efficiency, Igbere TV reports.

Adeboye, 79, said in an Instagram post that his wife would be a synonym of efficiency if he could add to the dictionary.

“If I could add a synonym of Efficiency to the dictionary, it would be @pastorfoluadeboye,” he wrote on her 73rd birthday.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CRQT7fwlHHF/?utm_medium=copy_link

In another Instagram post, he described her as a “pacesetter across board,” adding that he would continue celebrating God in her life “until the perfect day.”

Adeboye’s wife posted a video on Instagram of pupils in internally displaced persons’ camp celebrating her.

The RCCG leader and his wife lost their child Pastor Dare Adeboye in May.

Dare died in his sleep at the age of 42 in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MNg8y6JPKs