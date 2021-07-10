Pastor Enenche Commissions Road Project Constructed By Dunamis Church In Abuja (Pics)

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche on Friday, commissioned a road project constructed by the church in Karu/Jikwoyi community, Abuja.

The road project which covers 550 meters and dilapidated over the years, was funded by Dunamis Church.

IDOMA VOICE reports that the Karu/Jikwoyi branch of the church under the leadership of Pastor Usman Yakubu, flagged off the project on March 31, 2021.

Commissioning the road project, Pastor Enenche, accompanied by his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, said the major assignment of leadership is to cater for the welfare of the people.

Some dignitaries, such as royal fathers, political and religious leaders, who graced the occasion, hailed the Dr. Paul Enenche-led Dunamis Church for always setting the pace and breaking new grounds.

In February and March 2020, Dr. Paul Enenche commissioned road projects financed by the church in Mararaba (Nasarawa) and Kubwa (Abuja).

Some residents of the area also expressed their gratitude to the Dunamis church for the road project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXAjWpVwrnM

