Here is the moment Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and singer Burna Boy danced to a Nigerian song at his party.

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy hosted a party to celebrate his 30th birthday.

France Star Paul Pogba was one of the guests at the surprise party in Miami.

Pogba arrived at the party with a signed France shirt with his no. 6 and he handed it over to Burna Boy.

At the party, Pogba and Burna Boy both danced to the trending Nigerian tune named Focus.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9HRaT1xsAc