Paul Pogba Rejects New Man Utd Contract As £60m PSG Move Edges Closer

Paul Pogba has rejected a new £50m contract at Manchester United.

And the blow has forced United bosses to consider selling the French international to the highest bidder this summer – to stop him from leaving Old Trafford for nothing next season.

Pogba stunned United after turning down the offer of a new long term deal worth £350,000-a-week.

The midfielder, 28, has entered the final 12 months of his current £250,000-a-week deal and United wanted to tie him down to an improved one running until 2024.

This would have seen Pogba spend the peak years of his career at United – but he has snubbed the offer in a bid to force through a move to Paris Saint Germain.

It is understood United are not prepared to let Pogba run down his contract to become a free agent – and would consider selling him to PSG in a cut price £60m deal.

Pogba knows he can double his wages at the French giants and is keen to join them before the start of next season.

The World Cup winner has divided opinion since returning to United from Juventus in a club record £90m deal in 2016.

Pogba has struggled to maintain his form and fitness and even found himself out of the team for long spells when Jose Mourinho was boss.

He has made 122 league appearances in five seasons, scoring 28 goals.

But he shone for France during this summer’s Euros to boost his chances of earning a move to PSG, with United reluctantly admitting defeat in their bid to keep him.

United, meanwhile, have hit a brick wall with Real Madrid in their negotiations to sign Raphael Varane.

Talks are on-going between the two clubs, but despite reports in Spain claiming a £50m fee has been agreed for the French defender, United insist this isn’t the case and that a deal is not close.

