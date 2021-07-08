PDP Appoints Zamfara State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended), has approved the appointment of a caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Zamfara State.

Members of the Zamfara State Caretaker Committee are as follows;

1. Capt. Umar Bature -Chairman

2. Yusuf L. Dambazzau -Secretary

3. Farouk Shettima Rijiya -Member

4. Alh. Barmo Abdullahi Kanoma -Member

5. Alh. Muhammadu Dan Gwamna Gummi -Member

6. Alh. Usamatu Maharazu Marafa -Member

7. Bala Mohammed Zurmi -Member

8. Sani Ahmed Kaura -Member

9. Medinah Shehu (Woman)

10. Abba Bello Oando (Youth)

The caretaker committee is to oversee the affairs of our party in Zamfara state for a period of not more than 90 days or until when a new state Exco is elected in line with the provisions of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

All party leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our party in Zamfara state are urged to remain united as we collectively reclaim our stolen governorship mandate and move Zamfara State forward.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

