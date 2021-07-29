PEAK CHOCOLATE SHARES CHOCOLATEY GOODNESS ON WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY

World Chocolate Day is observed and celebrated every year on July 7, across the world. The day is a global celebration where people gorge and indulge into their favourite chocolate and exchange chocolate gifts with their loved ones.

This World Chocolate Day, Peak Chocolate delighted its loyal customers with several rewarding experiences from, major activations in key cities across the country, where the brand delighted its consumers with amazing chocolate tasting experiences and showcased different ways to enjoy the brand while having fun with digital conversations on social media, highlighting the versatility and health benefits of chocolate. Peak Chocolate also added to the fun with the deployment of huge inflatable World Chocolate Day balloons across high traffic areas in activated cities.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Grace Onwubuemeli, stated that Peak Chocolate cares a lot about its consumers.

“This World Chocolate Day, we created and shared the delightful adventures of Peak Chocolate across the country and featured ‘Chocolate Takeover’ with Chef Cupid who created three unique recipes using Peak Chocolate – Peak Chocolate Lava Cake, Peak Chocolate Banana bread and Peak Chocolate Brownies. These recipes were recreated by chocolate lovers. To add to the fun, top entries were rewarded with shopping vouchers,” Onwubuemeli added.

A very exciting and engaging Instagram live session was hosted by the delectable Kiekie on World Chocolate Day, where questions about chocolate, Peak Chocolate etc were asked, and participants with the correct answers also rewarded with shopping vouchers.

Peak chocolate, asides from its many health benefits, is incredibly tasty and a most appropriate treat to share with friends and loves ones.

See photos of some of the winners below.