Permit Ban: Cars With Factory-Fitted Tinted Glasses Exempted – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, has said that the ban placed on the issuance of permits to vehicles with tinted glasses is not directed at cars with factory-fitted ones.

Baba made the clarification on Tuesday during a brief virtual media interaction with some journalists.

He said that the decision was taken to stop the abuses associated with the use of tinted glasses and SPY number plates by unauthorised members of the public.

The the IGP had last month (June) announced the immediate suspension of tinted glass permits and issuance of SPY number plates in the country.

According to him, some mischievous persons have capitalised on the license to commit heinous crimes.

The police boss acknowledged the complaint that his men were taking advantage of the directive on the tinted glass permits to harass innocent car owners with factory-fitted tinted glasses.

