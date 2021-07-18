Peter Obi @ 60: Pictures From His Thanksgiving Service

The oracle will be 60 tomorrow

Mr. Peter Obi will be 60 years old tomorrow. We do not yet know the colour the celebration will take tomorrow but we can venture some surmises: somber to reflect the mood of the time? Noisy to reflect some of what we observe helplessly amongst some of us? A time for reflection on the journey of life so far? Visits to schools and hospitals as a way of continuing show of gratitude to God and giving back to the society? All this are conjectural.

However, what I can authoritatively let you know now is that the celebration just commenced with the mass of thanksgiving being presided by the Catholic Bishop of Minna, Bishop Martin Uzoukwu assisted by Rev. Fr. Theo Odunukwe. What a reverential manner to start!

The venue: an intriguing Obi always pulls surprises. Not the Basilica, not the Cathedral, not the parish Church, but at St. Aloysius Church of Divine Mercy, the Chaplaincy of The Recdot Centre at Ozubulu.

Have you been to Recdot? You need to. It is the home for orphans, physically challenged and the tramps. Such a home is an ideal place for retreat and reflection about life.

The place of the challenges in Obi’s life reminds us of how dear such people are to the Church as could be seen from the life of St. Lawrence of Rome.

Obi is accompanied by his wife, one in a million and unarguably the best First Lady Anambra going by any indices.

Almost all Obi EXCO led by Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, the former Commissioner for Economic Planning/budgeting and Chief of Staff are in the Church

The mass is on, by and by I shall inform you more and better.