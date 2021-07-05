Phone Snatchers Stab Man To Death In Kano (Photo)

A 40-year-old man, Umar Muhammad Ahmad, was on Saturday killed by a group of armed youngsters, allegedly believed to be phone snatchers

Before his demise, late Umar Muhammad was a staff of the National Commission for Museum and Monument, Kaduna office.

A source in Fagge who preferred anonymity disclosed that late Umar met his untimely death while strolling home through an area near an uncompleted flyover at Kantin Kwari market when the phone snatchers overpowered him and stabbed him to death with an object believed to be a knife.

He further disclosed that “Late Umar Ahmad slumped at the spot gasping for breath, blood oozing from the wounded part of his body, while the suspected thieves disappeared into thin air along with the snatched phone.”

It was also disclosed that Umar who was unconscious was rushed to Kofar Wambai Police station to lodge the case and later taken to Abdullahi Wase Specialists Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Late Umar however was buried on Sunday in Kano. He is survived by a wife and three children.

Phone snatching and killing of the owners by youngsters has become a common occurrence in Kano. Security agents have been arresting a number of them and charging them to court.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/tribuneonlineng.com/phone-snatchers-stab-man-to-death-in-kano/amp/