Friends and family members of veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, came together in Lagos on Tuesday, July 6, to celebrate him as he turned 60, IgbereTV reports.

Guests at his party included Onyeka Onwenu, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Nobert and Gloria Young, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Mo Abudu, Waje, Eku Edewor and many others.

See photos and videos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sJPdFRHnyg