Connect on Linked in

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Funmi Iyanda turned 50 on July 27 2021 and she took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her new age, IgbereTV reports.

She shared photos of herself with the caption;

“50 sparkly cheers to all that’s been and all that’ll be.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR4H4aapreI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

A birthday dinner was held in her honor by her friends and associates, IgbereTV reports.

See photos from the dinner below.