Photos From Prophet TB Joshua’s Burial

Late Prophet TB Joshua was finally buried today. Here are pictures from the burial ceremony.

Pictures from:

Temitope Balogun Joshua (12 June 1963 – 5 June 2021) was a Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist. He was the leader and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a Christian megachurch that runs the Emmanuel TV television station from Lagos.

Personal life and death

Joshua was married to Evelyn Joshua and had three children. He died on 5 June 2021 after one of his evening services in Lagos, Nigeria, just one week prior to his 58th birthday. No cause of death was given.



