Photos Of The Man Who Committed Suicide In Katsina

A middle-aged man identified as Ibrahim Lawal aka Kawu has committed suicide by hanging in Daura town, Katsina State, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that the deceased, who worked at the Sandamu Local Government Council, was found hanging from a tree on Sunday, July 4.

A resident, Usamatu Lawal, said that Lawal was in the habit of complaining to friends and families that he was finding it hard to feed his family due to high cost of living, NaijaCover Observed.

A trader, Alh. Saminau Daura, claimed he saw the deceased on Sunday morning before his death.

“He came to my shop in the morning and we exchanged greetings, I asked whether he was in the neighborhood to repair his car but he said no. He didn’t say anything afterwards but just walked away. He didn’t look like someone about to take his life.” Daura said.

Men of the Daura Police Division were invited to take down the corpse.

His remains were later buried in Daura according to Islamic rites.

