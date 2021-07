Connect on Linked in

Mammoth Crowd Welcome President Buhari As He Arrives Kano To Commission Kano-Kaduna Rail Line (Photos, Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari was welcomed by a huge crowd when he arrived Kano today to commission the Kano-Kaduna rail line, IgbereTV reports.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDNAw139u1k

https://www.facebook.com/apcukingdom/videos/827216708219284/?app=fbl