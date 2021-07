Pictures of Desire Oparanozie’s Healthcare For Girls Event Yesterday.

The Desire Oparanozie Foundation held a healthcare for girls event at the Girls Secondary School, Ikenegbu, Owerri yesterday. Super Falcons striker and former captain, Desire Oparanozie, who is an alumna of the school, concieved of the idea in order to teach schoolgirls first aid skills such as how to perform CPR. The girls were also given several gifts as part of the event. Here are pictures of the event.