Pictures Of The 5 Corpers Who Died In Auto Crash While Going To NYSC Camp

Pictures of five prospective Corps members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident, while on their way to the orientation camp in Katsina, have emerged, Newspremises reports.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the fatal motor accident occurred around 2am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, along the Abaji/Kwali Expressway.

They are said to be graduates of the University of Uyo and Akwa Ibom Poly. One of them has been identified as Miracle Asuquo.

See their pictures below:

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/pictures-of-the-five-corps-members-who-died-in-auto-crash/