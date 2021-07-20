Pictures & Video Of Young Nigerian Magician, Babs Cardini

If you are conversant with the social media, the likelihood that you have come across the name Babs Cardini is very high. Born Babatunde Kasumu, the youngster has got everyone’s attention thanks to his flair for magic.

According to him, his passion for magic grew from watching magic shows on TV and seeing the excitement on the audience’s faces. He knew he wanted to bring joy to people in the same manner and this he has been able to achieve. When he began to perform at an early age, his gift left many surprised. What would normally take people at least two years took him two days to master.

In this chat with The Guardian Life, Babs Cardini gives more insight into his craft, future plans.

Can you tell us more about your childhood and background?

My childhood was pretty amazing as my parents were very supportive and readily available for my siblings and me. They taught us to place value on education, culture and human lives.

How did your parents react after you started practicing magic?

As I said, my parents were always supportive of everything my siblings and I wanted to do as long as it brought joy and fulfillment to us. Interestingly, my father taught me a couple of tricks that I now use even though he is not a magician and has never practiced magic.

What is the most challenging trick you have ever had to learn and execute?

Not to sound boastful but there is nothing that has really been challenging for me. Magic comes to me easily. Honestly, I can replicate anything as long as I see it and put my mind to wanting to do it. The only challenge I sometimes face is getting the needed materials to achieving some tricks and illusions especially when it involves large proportions.

In 2019, you talked about seeing yourself as being one of the greatest magicians in the world in the next three years, what steps are you taking to achieve that?

Yes, I said that I want to be among the best magicians globally and I still very much stand on that. I have been working tirelessly with the help of my boss Ono McCaulay of Hype PR. I am signed to him and he shares the same vision and goal of making the art of magic come to stay. Steps are being taken and we are putting things in place gradually. As they say, preparedness, opportunity combined with the right timing can make anything go boom.

You mentioned that watching YouTube tutorials won’t get one very far in magic, how then can those starting out improve themselvesml?

Yes, watching YouTube videos is not and will never be enough. If you watch YouTube videos and believe you will learn magic then you are out of it. Magic comprises tricks, illusions and pure magic. You can learn the first two things, tricks and illusions, improve on them with practice. Do you see pure magic? It is a gift that is inborn.

What will you say has been the most fulfilling experience for you in your career so far?

Every opportunity I get to be showcase the art of magic as an entertainer in front of any audience gives me fulfillment. It does not matter if it is on a big stage or in the presence of a small crowd, as long as they are in awe and react with excitement, then I am fulfilled. I always find the happiness of my audience fulfilling.

How profitable (financially rewarding) has the business of magic been for you?

I wouldn’t want the cat out of the bag and get people coming for me so all I can say is that the reward is encouraging enough and puts food on the table.

If you were not doing magic, what career would you be pursuing?

Let me say it now and let it be out there that although I am young, I am a well-read individual. I am a graduate of Computer Engineering from the prestigious Yaba College of Technology. I have a goal to pursue further my education by studying Robotics Engineering, which I believe will be helpful to my craft. A lot of people don’t understand that science and magic are the same. I plan to have a career in the science and technology sector.

What is the most challenging thing about being a magician in Nigeria?

The major challenge is the mindset and orientation of the people. The people usually have these negative thoughts towards those who practice magic but what they don’t realise is that it is a craft and showmanship. What we are trying to do is to educate them and reorient them.

Is there anyone whom you look up to as an inspiration in the art of magic?

To be honest, I find every magician, both the big names and the unrecognsied one as inspirational. They inspire my magical creativity but I hold in high regard, the likes of Dynamo who happens to be a personal friend and mentor. I am also inspired by Penn and Teller, David Copperfield, Chris Angel to mention but a few.

What is your advice to others intending to build a career in magic?

My advice to individuals that love the art of magic and want to get into it is simple. Practice, practice, practice. Don’t forget to believe in yourself and always remember to have fun while you are at it. Magic is not a do or die affair. If you have these things constantly in mind, everything will fall into place in due time.



