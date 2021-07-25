Please Help Me Be More Productive To Myself

I will make this a very short one.

I’m a fresh graduate and I really want to start earning and be more productive for myself.

I have a skill in fashion designing, i sew well and I’m not fully earning from that yet because of studies. I wish to know other possibles ways to learn and earn more preferably online that i can add as a side hustle.

I’m ready to pay if i have to just learn anything that’d fetch me money online. My passion is in sewing and i wouldn’t want to trade that for anything and i already have plans of growing it in a big way which would cost me money too.

Please i need help and suggestions on how to achieve that. I can’t also see myself working under someone for salary pay hence i need to my own boss.

Thanks for suggestions.

Mods please push to front page

Seun

