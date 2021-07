Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho were filmed embracing, joking and vibing to “On The Low” song by Burna Boy at a night club in Miami this week.

Pogba is currently enjoying some time away from football after competing in Euro 2020 with France before their shock last-16 elimination by Switzerland over a week ago.

In the video shared by Pogba on his Instagram Page, the song “On The Low” by Burna Boy can be heard playing in the background.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ex5warP6z34