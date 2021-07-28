Police Arrest ESN Member, Recover Arms In Imo

Operatives of Imo State Police Command, have arrested one Obumneke Gabriel, for being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked to Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Disclosing this development in a statement, Micheal Abattam, the spokesperson of the police command, said Gabriel was arrested at Amaraku in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state on Monday, July 26, 2021.

According to Abattam, exhibits recovered from the suspects include –a locally made double barrel pistol loaded with ten rounds of live cartridges and two expended cartridges.

On how the suspect was nabbed, Abattam explained that “following information received that some of the remnants of the IPOB/ESN terror groups, after the decimation of their camps, are seen roving about and robbing innocent people on the road around Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Command’s Operation Search and Flush teams to embark on a vigorous and results-oriented stop and search operation within the area.”

Continuing, he added: “On 26/7/2021 at about 1830 hours, a team of Operation Search and Flush operatives comprising of Police and NDLEA arrested one Obumneke Gabriel “M ” of Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State. When he was searched, a locally made double barrel pistol loaded with ten (10) rounds of live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from him to the station.

“When interrogated, the suspect confessed to being a member of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terror group and has volunteered useful information that will lead to the arrest of his other members. An investigation is ongoing and the command is working tirelessly to neutralise all terror groups in the state.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/esn-member-arrested-in-imo/