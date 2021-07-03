Police Disperse Yoruba Nation Agitators In Lagos With Gunshots

Gunshots have been fired by policemen present at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos as the Yoruba nation rally begins.

This was after the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, addressed journalists at the venue saying no rally is allowed in Lagos.

However, some Yoruba nation agitators dared the security operatives by spreading banners and flyers to announce their arrival and presence.

A few minutes later, shots were fired and hot water from an armoured tank was sprayed to disperse them.

Some of the agitators were seen getting dragged into an armoured tank by policemen.



https://punchng.com/breaking-shots-fired-as-police-disperse-yoruba-nation-agitators-in-lagos/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true