Police Kill 10 Bandits In Niger State, Repel Attack On Kundu In Rafi LGA

10 Bandits Killed As Police Repel Attack On Niger State Community

At least, 10 bandits were killed as men of the Nigeria Police Force, Niger State Command, on Sunday, repelled an attack on Kundu, a community in the Rafi Local Government Area of the State.

According to residents of the community, two police officers lost their lives in the process.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello visited the community on Sunday to sympathize with the police officers and appreciate them for their sacrifice.

Bello reiterated the commitment of the state government to helping the force in securing the State.

“I would like to congratulate you for the fine job you are doing and I’m assuring you that whatever you need to discharge your duties more effectively, we will provide it.

“Please, I want you to be frank with me and I will do everything within my power to ensure that you people get what you need,” he said.

He also disclosed that the state government had made arrangements for some equipment in combating insecurity, adding that the equipment would arrive soon and be handed to the Police in the State.

The governor also visited a military checkpoint at Zungeru cemetery.

The governor was accompanied by the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Ademola Adedoja, and the State Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman.



https://dailytrust.com/10-bandits-killed-as-police-repel-attack-on-niger-state-community