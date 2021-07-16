Police Kill Bandit Leader In Katsina, Rescue Kidnapped 80-Year-Old Woman (Pics)

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have killed the leader of a notorious bandit syndicate identified as Abdullahi Ummi and rescued a kidnapped octogenarian in Jigawa state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this while briefing journalists on Thursday, July 15, said the bandit leader kidnapped 80-year-old Hajiya Hassana Zubairu of Sandamu local Government of Katsina State, and demanded N500 million ransom from her children.

“Today 15/07/2021 at about 13:30hrs, based on credible intelligence, a combine team of police detectives, led by O/C Anti Kidnapping, busted and raided kidnappers hideout at Gallu hamlet, Yankwashi LGA of Jigawa state, engaged the bandits into a gun duel, killed the gang leader of the syndicate one Abdullahi Banmi, ‘M’, aged 50yrs, arrested two suspected members of the syndicate – one (1) Nana Ado, ‘F’, aged 35yrs and (2) Ibrahim Idi, ‘M’, aged 22yrs, and rescued a kidnap victim, one Hajiya Hassana Zubairu, ‘F’, aged 80 yrs of Rijiyar Tsamiya village, Sandamu LGA of Katsina state,” he stated.

“The fact of the case was that on 29/06/2021 at about 03:00hrs, bandits numbering seven, riding on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the residence of the said Hajiya Hassana Zubairu, abducted her to unknown destination and demanded a ransom of five hundred million naira (N500, 000, 000:00) from her family.

The PPRO said that “the professional skills, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the Police officers who arrived at the scene, made them to singularly isolate and shoot at the gang leader, Abdullahi Banmi,”

“Upon sighting the police team, the bandit took the kidnapped victim on top of his motorbike and tried to escape with her but our officers and men engaged the bandit in a gun battle where he was subsequently killed,” Gambo said.

In the course of profiling the scene, two suspected bandits were arrested and one of their motorcycle was recovered.

“The Command urges members of the public to cooperate with security agencies by giving them credible information on bandits and their collaborators, especially those supplying them with arms and ammunition, informants and other essential commodities

“The Command assures members of the public that the command remain resolute and committed in the ongoing fight against recalcitrant bandits until they are arrested and dealt with according to the extant laws of the land.”



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/7/police-kill-notorious-bandit-leader-in-katsina-rescue-kidnapped-80-year-old-woman.html