Police Officers Push Patrol Van At Venue Of Yoruba Nation Rally In Lagos (Photo)

In what can be described as an embarrassment, some of the policemen deployed to the venue of the Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota, Lagos, were seen pushing a patrol van, on Saturday.

Some of the officers, who were armed joined their colleagues, who pushed the van that was apparently faulty.

The vehicle was meant to convey some of the officers deployed to quell the protest.

The incident elicited laughter from some passersby.

Security operatives had initially taken over the venue of the rally but the protesters later trooped out en masse.

However, they were eventually dispersed through force, resulting to the death of a teenager, according to residents.

Some of the protesters were arrested while others fled.



https://dailytrust.com/drama-as-officers-push-patrol-van-at-venue-of-yoruba-nation-rally