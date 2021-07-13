The Police Command in Kaduna State said it has found one of the 121 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School.

Two other captives were also found, all roaming about the bush.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige confirmed the recovery in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said that the command’s mission to rescue all kidnap victims through intelligence-led policing and rigorous patrol had yielded result with the recovery of the three persons on Monday.

“On July 12, at about 1540hrs, operatives of the command, alongside Civilian JTF on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village, Chikun LGA of Kaduna State, stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush, extremely exhausted and weak,” he said.

The police spokesman explained that the victims were safely evacuated and rushed to the Police Clinic in Kaduna, for medical attention.

He said they would soon be handed over to their immediate families.

Jalige added that during the course of investigation, it was discovered that two of the victims were recently kidnapped on Kaduna-Kachia Road.

The remaining one was one of the students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kujama, kidnapped on July 5.

He said that the command would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that more victims were rescued within the shortest possible time.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/07/13/police-recover-one-out-of-121-abducted-students-of-bethel-baptist-school/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=police-recover-one-out-of-121-abducted-students-of-bethel-baptist-school