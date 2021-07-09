Policemen Protest Unpaid Allowance After 7 Months Of Deployment In Katsina (Video)

Insecurity: Police Officers Protest Unpaid Allowance After 7 Months Of Deployment In Katsina (Video)

Men of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Nigerian Police Force in Katsina State staged a peaceful protest requesting to see the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari and the Commissioner of Police over their unpaid allowance and refusal of reposting for over 7 months, IgbereTV reports.

Pleading anonymity, a police officer told newsmen that they were deployed to Kastina state in January, and the special duty was supposed to last for 3 months; but sadly, this is the 7th month, and they’re yet to get any allowance.

Acccording to the police man, the officers stay in the various camps inside the bush.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-CywHl-qlc

https://igberetvnews.com/1395191/insecurity-police-officers-protest-unpaid-allowance-7-months-deployment-katsina-video/