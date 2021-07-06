Poor Federal Constituency Project In Edo: State Government Intervenes (Photos)

Previous thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/6635366/edo-indigene-decries-poor-quality-federal

The Government of Edo State has taken over the construction of a Federal Constituency Road project in Akoko-Edo Local Government of Edo State which was poorly-executed as seen in a viral online video, IgbereTV reports.

A statement from the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki reads;

“The Edo State Government has taken over the construction of the Lawani Crescent Federal Constituency Road project in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Following a viral video online, which exposed the poorly executed road project, we undertook an inspection of the project and affirmed that it is substandard. The project falls short of the standard that we have maintained in execution of road projects across Edo State.

We call on citizens to take charge of all government properties in their area. The contractor handling the Lawani Crescent project must be arrested for the bad job done and handed over to ICPC and the EFCC, to enable us ascertain exactly what happened.

The contract for the project stands revoked. The National Assembly allocated N360m for constituency projects in Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency this year. We would investigate all to ensure we have value for money.”

https://www.facebook.com/1194653527230251/posts/4686846018010967/?app=fbl

Below is the viral video of the poor road project.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJUr7uy9Oh4&t=5s

https://igberetvnews.com/1394873/poor-federal-constituency-project-edo-edo-state-government-intervenes-photos/