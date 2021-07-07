Pope Francis Appoints New Bishop For Abakaliki Catholic Diocese (Photo)

Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. Peter Nworie Chukwu, as the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, following the resignation of Msgr. Michael Nnachi Okoro.

According to IgbereTV reports, the news was confirmed in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday July 6 by Padre Umoh, the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria’s National Director of Social Communications.

The announcement from the church read;

“The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Abakaliki (Nigeria), presented by HE Msgr. Michael Nnachi Okoro.

“At the same time he appointed Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu, currently parish priest of St. Patrick in Nduruku-Amagu and Professor at the Ebonyi State University of Abakaliki, Bishop of the same See.”

Until the appointment, Chukwu was a lecturer at the Ebonyi State University and Parish Priest of the St. Patrick’s Parish in Nduruku-Amagu. He was born on November 5th, 1965 in Ededeagu Umuezekohohu in the diocese of Abakaliki.

He entered the Seat of Wisdom Seminary in Owerri (1985) and Bigard Major Seminary in Enugu (1990) where he carried out his studies in philosophy and theology respectively.

Chukwu was ordained a Catholic priest on 3rd July 1993 for the diocese of Abakaliki and since priestly ordination, had held various positions in the diocese. They include vicar of St. Mulumba Parish, Echara Ikwo (1994-1996); pastor of St. Paul, Uburu (1996-2000); and the Vice-Rector, St. Augustine’s Minor Seminary, Ebonyi.

He was also an Adjunct Lecturer at Aquinas College, Grand Rapids in Michigan, USA (2007-2010), and President of, Association of Nigerian Priests of Abakaliki Diocese (2010 – 2017).

From 2001-2007 he carried out his studies for the doctorate in philosophy at the Marquette University in Milwaukee, USA (2001-2007).

He has served as Spiritual Director, Novitiate of the Sisters of Jesus the Good Shepherd, since 2016.



