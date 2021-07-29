Portsmouth Sack 3 Players For Racist Messages About Rashford, Saka, Sancho

Portsmouth Football Club have reportedly sacked three academy players for sending racist messages about Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho after England’s defeat in the Euro 2020 final, Newspremises reports.

Manchester United stars Rashford and Sancho and Arsenal winger Saka were all subjected to racist abuse on social media after missing penalties in the final against Italy.

Portsmouth – who play in League One, the third tier of English football – launched an investigation earlier this month into claims three of their academy players sent racist messages about the England trio in a group chat.

One player is alleged to have written: ‘Rashford is getting lynched’, to which another replied: ‘Exactly. N******. All black ones missed.’

Another message read: ‘F*** the n****** absolute c****.’

Portsmouth have now confirmed three players have been released, with the club stating they are ‘fully committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination’.

A statement from the club read: ‘Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that the investigation – and subsequent disciplinary process – into discriminatory messages that originated from an academy U18 private group chat has now concluded.

