Power Generation Falls Below 4,000MW Amid Gas, Trasmission Problems

Power generation in Nigeria dropped below the 4,000 megawatts mark on Tuesday amid the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The total generation in the country stood at 3,958.7MW as of 6am on Tuesday, down from 4,270.7MW on Monday, according to data obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator.

On Monday, the peak generation stood at 4,611MW, while the lowest generation was 3,732.1MW, the NESO data showed.

The total energy generated on Monday was 100,974.45MW, out of which 99,272.98MW was sent out.

Although the NESO data did not state the cause of the decline in generation on Tuesday, gas and transmission constraints are the major challenges facing power stations in the country.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company, in a goodwill message to its customers celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, assured customers of adequate power supply throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.

The power firm gave the assurance that its technical team would be on hand to clear faults and resolve customer complaints all through the period of the holiday.

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company also expressed its commitment to uninterrupted services during the holidays.

The Chief Operating Officer of the company, Mr John Ayodele, highlighted the need for strict observance of safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents, not cooking or trading under high-tension wires and not engaging quacks to fix faults.

“IBEDC is committed to ensuring that its customers enjoy uninterrupted service during the holiday as much as it is within our control,” he said.

Power generation companies had earlier this month lamented that the country’s available electricity capacity had dropped by about 3,000MW.



