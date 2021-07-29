Powerful 8.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Alaska USA, Triggering Tsunami Warnings

Thousands scramble to clear out of coastal towns after massive 8.2magnitude earthquake strikes in the Gulf of Alaska triggering tsunami warnings and even the aftershocks measured 6.2

Families are scrambling to clear out of coastal towns after a powerful 8.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Alaska, triggering a tsunami warning.

The shallow quake hit 56 miles (91 kilometers) southeast of the town of Perryville, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

The USGS said the quake, which struck at 10:15 p.m. local time (0615 GMT Thursday), was at a depth of 29 miles.

The US government issued a tsunami warning for Alaska’s southeast, while authorities in Hawaii also issued a tsunami watch, but later cancelled the warning.

‘Hazardous tsunami waves for this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts,’ the US Tsunami Warning System said in a statement.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy tweeted that the state’s emergency operation center had been activated and authorities were contacting communities in the tsunami warning areas.

Perryville is a small village about 500 miles from Anchorage, Alaska’s biggest city.

Tsunami warning sirens could be heard on Kodiak, an island with a population of about 6,000 people, along Alaska’s coastline. Perryville is home to just 113.

Five aftershocks were recorded within 90 minutes of the earthquake, the largest with a magnitude of 6.2, according to the USGS.

An emergency alert sent to people’s phones read: ‘The National Weather Service has issued a TSUNAMI WARNING.

‘A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.’

A broadcaster on local radio station KMXT said a tsunami, if it was generated, would hit Kodiak at 11:55 pm.

Videos posted on social media by journalists and residents in Kodiak showed people driving away from the coast as warning sirens could be heard.

