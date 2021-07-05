Pray For Pope Francis – President Buhari Ask Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads in for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja last night called for prayers from Nigerians and the global community as the Pontiff goes in for this routine operation.

“He wishes him a quick recovery.” the statement said.



